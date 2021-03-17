Joan Laporta’s emotional message to Lionel Messi

Joan Laporta was officially sworn in as the new Barcelona president on Wednesday evening and he had a special message to star player Lionel Messi.

The 33-year-old is out of contract at the Catalan giants on 30 June and he has theoretically been free to speak to other clubs from January due to the approaching expiration date.

Last summer’s Messi news saw him attempt to leave the club as a free agent but he backed down on his stance as he did not want to go to court to force the move, and he stayed for this campaign.

Laporta told the assembled group, in quotes carried by El Mundo Deportivo: “I will do everything I can to try to convince Leo to stay. He knows this.

“We will try everything because he is the best player in history and forgive me for saying this to you in front of everyone here, but you know how much I love you and how much we want you to stay.”

Earlier on Wednesday, a report from El Confidencial outlined how Barcelona news would see them prompt the Argentine to take a pay cut of 30 percent but to offset this reduction by offering him a job for life – meaning he would remain in a paid capacity by the club after his retirement from his playing career.