Government overrules Spanish FA plans for fans at Copa del Rey finals

It was reported by Cadena Ser on Wednesday that the Spanish FA were hopeful of fans attending both Copa del Rey finals scheduled for next month.

However, this move appears to now be a non-starter with OK Diario outlining that the Basque Government have already rejected this suggestion while Diario AS claims the national government are also ruling out the possibility.

ÚLTIMA HORA

El Gobierno no permitirá público en las finales de #CopaDelRey

Despite falling rates of Covid-19 and the vaccine rollout picking up pace in Spain, governments are urging caution and claim that fans returning to stadiums will send out the wrong signal.

The 2019/20 edition between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao will be staged at the stadium on 3 April, with the latter side then taking on Barcelona in the 2020/21 campaign showpiece a fortnight later.

Both games will be staged in the Cartuja stadium in Seville.

The final of last season’s competition had been postponed under the premise that both clubs wanted the game to be played in front of fans – it was the first all-Basque derby in the final of the trophy – but that will now not be the case.