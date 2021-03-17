Eden Hazard becoming a matter of controversy between Real Madrid and Belgium

Eden Hazard has become a matter of controversy between his club, Real Madrid, and his country, Belgium according to Diario AS. Hazard travelled to London to receive a second opinion on whether the ankle injury that’s affected him since he arrived in Spain is linked to his recent muscle problems.

Madrid favour a conservative treatment that would see Hazard return to the pitch within a month and feature in the decisive part of their season, while Belgium argue that surgery would rectify his issues and enable him to be fighting fit for the forthcoming European Championships.

Hazard himself is undecided. Madrid want him to return in a month to play out the rest of the season and then, if he feels he needs it, go under the knife in the summer. Belgium, on the other hand, prefer decisive action now.

Both parties have made it clear, however, that they’ll accept Hazard’s decision. Hazard has suffered ten injuries since he arrived at Madrid, which, if you include his period out with Coronavirus, amounts to 330 days out of action, or 51 games.