Chelsea v Atletico Madrid confirmed team news: Diego Simeone’s side line up in 4-4-2

The Champions League Round of 16 concludes tonight as La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid travel to Chelsea.

Diego Simeone’s side are trailing 1-0 following a disappointing first leg defeat in a game played in the Romanian capital Bucharest last month.

Los Rojiblancos line-up for the return leg in a 4-4-2 formation, with Joao Felix partnering Luis Suarez in attack with Kieran Trippier and Yannick Carrasco – both absent from the first leg – returning.

Other notable team news sees Saul Niguez given the nod in midfield with Renan Lodi selected at left-back – the Brazilian may have been excluded had Atleti gone with a 3-5-2 formation, but Carrasco instead is playing more advanced.

Thomas Lemar and Angel Correa have dropped out of the side from the first leg.

Confirmed Chelsea XI: Mendy; Azpilicueta, Zouma, Rudiger; James, Kante, Kovacic, Alonso; Ziyech, Havertz, Werner

Chelsea are without suspended duo Mason Mount and Jorginho, while Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham are all unavailable.