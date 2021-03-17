Atletico Madrid Champions League

Chelsea v Atletico Madrid confirmed team news: Diego Simeone’s side line up in 4-4-2

The Champions League Round of 16 concludes tonight as La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid travel to Chelsea.

Diego Simeone’s side are trailing 1-0 following a disappointing first leg defeat in a game played in the Romanian capital Bucharest last month.

Los Rojiblancos line-up for the return leg in a 4-4-2 formation, with Joao Felix partnering Luis Suarez in attack with Kieran Trippier and Yannick Carrasco – both absent from the first leg – returning.

Other notable team news sees Saul Niguez given the nod in midfield with Renan Lodi selected at left-back – the Brazilian may have been excluded had Atleti gone with a 3-5-2 formation, but Carrasco instead is playing more advanced.

Thomas Lemar and Angel Correa have dropped out of the side from the first leg.

Chelsea are without suspended duo Mason Mount and Jorginho, while Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham are all unavailable.

