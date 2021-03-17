Athletic Bilbao Barcelona

Both Copa del Rey finals in April to allow fans in stadium

Fans will be able to attend both Copa del Rey finals set to be staged in April, according to a report from Cadena Ser.

It is anticipated that between 20 and 25 percent of the Cartuja stadium in Seville – which has a total capacity of 60,000 – will be able to attend the matches, meaning that up to 18,000 fans could be at the games.

The 2019/20 edition between Real Sociedad and Athletic Bilbao will be staged at the stadium on 3 April, with the latter side then taking on Barcelona in the 2020/21 campaign showpiece a fortnight later.

It is believed that ticket will only be sold in the southern region of Andalusia – where the finals are being held – rather than the Basque Country and Catalonia, to stop fans breaking Spanish travel laws due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The final of last season’s competition had been postponed under the premise that both clubs wanted the game to be played in front of fans – it was the first all-Basque derby in the final of the trophy.

Indeed, Athletic even forfeited the opportunity to play in Europe – which they would have guaranteed by winning the trophy – in order to wait for fans to see the occasion.

