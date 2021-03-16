Watch: The moment that summed up Vinicius’ Real Madrid career so far

Real Madrid have entered their favourite time of the season, and they still have a lot to play for. This evening they welcomed Italian side Atalanta to Valdebebas for their Champions League last 16 second leg, having won 1-0 in the first leg in Bergamo.

Zinedine Zidane’s men have been off their usual pace this season, with injuries to key players hampering their ability to perform consistently and with their usual pizazz.

Atalanta started well on the evening, playing without fear, but were punished for a loose ball just after the half-hour. Luka Modric seized upon it before funnelling it to Karim Benzema, who finished like the ruthless forward he is.

Another member of the old guard so trusted by Zidane contributed soon after, with Sergio Ramos adding Madrid’s second in the 60th minute. Vinicius won a penalty after a mazy run, and the Andalusian, just-returned from injury, duly converted.

Many Madrid supporters and followers of Spanish football commented that his action for the penalty coupled with a similar incident earlier in the game epitomised the Brazilian. Full of running and intelligence, lacking in an ability to pull the trigger.