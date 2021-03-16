Spanish football morning headlines: Real Madrid website hacked, Laporta does not have Barcelona payment as Koeman says “luckily, Messi is still with us”

Spanish football morning headlines for 16 March.

Madrid website hacked

Real Madrid news on Tuesday has seen claims that their club website and social media streams have been hacked.

💥 Informa @AranchaMOBILE 💻 El @realmadrid ha sufrido un hackeo en su página web ✅ Rodrygo no está lesionado 👇 Este es el parte médico falso 👇 pic.twitter.com/i4qwQ6Izbd — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 16, 2021

The site and Twitter feed reported this morning that forward Rodrygo Goes had suffered a fresh injury, but this is not the case and that update was reportedly the result of a hack.

Concern on Laporta payment

There is also concerning Barcelona news with a report in El Periodico claiming that newly elected president Joan Laporta have not yet presented their economic guarantee payment.

Laporta is obliged to present his guaranteed investment of €124m – as the club’s statutes declare any president much have a ‘deposit’ over 15 percent of the club’s budget on Tuesday – before he is officially made president.

Laporta is reportedly still short €70m of the payment.

Koeman on Messi future

Lionel Messi scored twice on Monday as he equalled the club’s all-time appearance record and boss Ronald Koeman has claimed the club were lucky he was still at the Camp Nou.

Koeman is cited as telling reporters after Monday’s La Liga win over Huesca, as per El Mundo Deportivo: “Luckily Messi is still with us.”