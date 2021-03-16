Spanish football evening headlines: Spanish FA call for La Liga chief Tebas to resign, Laporta overcomes Barcelona scare and Real Madrid XI

Spanish football evening headlines for 16 March.

Spanish FA want Tebas resignation

The Spanish FA have requested that the process to remove La Liga president Javier Tebas from his position be started.

Read more: Spanish FA sign 22-page document calling for resignation of La Liga chief Tebas

The details are outlined by a report in La Voz de Galicia, who highlight that the son of Tebas has ties to two clubs under the league’s jurisdiction, therefore causing a professional and personal conflict of interests.

Laporta calms Barcelona alarm

There has been a flurry of Barcelona news on Tuesday surrounding their newly elected president Joan Laporta reaching the obligatory deposit payment.

Read more: Joan Laporta completes financial payment and will be Barcelona president

Laporta had been left scrambling to deposit a €124.6m payment by Wednesday but La Vanguardia now report this has been assured and he will be officially sworn in as president tomorrow.

Madrid team news

Tuesday night sees Real Madrid look to seal their spot in the quarter final stage of the Champions League as they take on Atalanta in the Spanish capital following last month’s first leg 1-0 victory in Bergamo.

Read more: Real Madrid v Atalanta confirmed team news: Vinicius and Benzema start for hosts

Madrid’s starting XI for the match tonight is: Courtois; Varane, Sergio Ramos, Nacho; Lucas Vazquez, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Mendy; Benzema, Vinicius.