Spanish FA sign 22-page document calling for resignation of La Liga chief Tebas

The Spanish FA have requested that the process to remove La Liga president Javier Tebas from his position be started.

Elvira Andrés Monte, vice president of the Spanish FA, and Pedro González, the head of the legal department, signed a 22-page document outlining why they believed Tebas should be removed from his position.

The details are outlined by a report in La Voz de Galicia.

The request stems from allegations about the personal involvement of Tebas with Fuenlabrada, as his son was also on the board of directors at the Segunda club.

The allegations claim that Tebas therefore has a conflict between personal and professional interests for Fuenla and at Granada.

That is because of the presence of Javier Aranguren at Granada – the manager of two companies of which the sole administrator is the son of Tebas.

As per Marca last summer, Deportivo La Coruna asked the High Council for Sports (CSD) to suspend Tebas from his position and calling for action on the irregularities and infractions of the league chief.

Depor have once again questioned the role of La Liga’s chief in their relegation, questioning why the entire final round of Segunda fixtures was not postponed when their clash against Fuenlabrada was called off.

They once again have said that the integrity of the competition was compromised, as both Depor – who did not play on the same night – and Numancia were relegated as Lugo and Albacete both recorded victories.