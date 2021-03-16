Real Madrid’s Marcelo wanted by David Beckham’s Inter Miami

The future of veteran Real Madrid defender Marcelo is under scrutiny with the Brazilian being linked to MLS club Inter Miami.

The left-back is out of contract in the Spanish capital in the summer of 2022 and he has fallen behind Ferland Mendy in the pecking order at Los Blancos.

The report of Inter Miami’s interest originates from France Football which outlines the personal friendship of former Madrid star David Beckham with the Brazilian.

The two briefly played together in the Spanish capital and have remained on friendly terms since, which could potentially smooth over any such move in what could feature in Real Madrid transfer news.

Marcelo has clocked up 518 matches for Madrid since joining from Fluminense in January 2007 and has established himself as a club legend in the 14 years since.

Now aged 32, the left-back has won 22 trophies with Madrid including five league titles and four Champions League crowns.

However, Madrid are keen to slim down their wage bill in the near future and Marcelo may be among the exits.