Real Madrid website targeted by hackers with fake updates

There was confusion in Real Madrid news on Tuesday morning with the club tweeting and publishing an update that forward Rodrygo Goes had suffered a fresh injury setback.

However, it quickly became established that the Brazilian had not actually suffered an injury at all and the update had come as a result of the club being hacked online.

The update had claimed Rodrygo had suffered a muscular leg injury in the style and format that  Real Madrid usually publish any fitness updates.

Naturally, there will be a level of concern that the club’s online accounts were hacked but fans will no doubt be relieved that the talented forward has not suffered an injury – just weeks after recovering from his latest period of absence.

Madrid are preparing to face Atalanta in the Champions League Round of 16 second leg clash, with Zinedine Zidane’s leading 1-0 from last month’s first leg in Bergamo.

