Real Madrid v Atalanta confirmed team news: Vinicius and Benzema start for hosts

The Champions League Round of 16 is completed this week with the final set of second leg fixtures set to be completed.

Tuesday night sees Real Madrid look to seal their spot in the quarter final stage as they take on Atalanta in the Spanish capital following last month’s first leg 1-0 victory in Bergamo.

Madrid have named a strong starting XI, with it unclear whether the starting formation will be a 4-3-3 or 3-5-2.

El once del Madrid. pic.twitter.com/luGBjPQLlD — Madrid Sports (@MadridSports_) March 16, 2021

A 4-3-3 would see Nacho Fernandez at right-back and Lucas Vazquez in an attacking trident, whereas a 3-5-2 would have the former switching to central defence with the latter as a right wing-back.

Karim Benzema will spearhead the attack and will be assisted by Vinicius Junior, with Fede Valverde joining Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in a midfield trio.

Marco Asensio, Isco and Rodrygo Goes are all excluded from the start, with Casemiro also suspended.

Real Madrid: Courtois; Varane, Sergio Ramos, Nacho; Lucas Vazquez, Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Mendy; Benzema, Vinicius

Real Madrid bench: Lunin, Altube, Eder Militao, Asensio, Marcelo, Isco, Rodrygo, Hugo Duro

Atalanta: Sportiello; Toloi, Romero, Djimsiti; Maehle, De Roon, Pessina, Gosens; Pasalic; Malinovskyi, Muriel

Atalanta bench: Rossi, Gollini, Palomino, Lammers, Caldara, Ruggeri, Ghislandi, Miranchuk, Ilicic, Duvan Zapata

Ref: Makkelie (NED)