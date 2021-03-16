Real Madrid: Eden Hazard wants surgery and likely to miss rest of season

Eden Hazard has once again been a protagonist in Real Madrid news this week with the news of his latest injury setback.

A report in Cadena Cope now outlines that the Belgian attacker is adamant in his demands to have surgery on an ankle injury, which would rule him out of the remainder of the campaign.

Hazard sigue firme en su postura de operarse del tobillo. Es probable que viaje esta semana a Londres para escuchar la opinión de su médico de confianza, James Calder, que le operó en 2017 cuando estaba en el Chelsea. Si se opera no jugará más esta temporada con el Madrid. — Miguel Ángel Díaz (@miguelitocope) March 16, 2021

Hazard apparently wants to have the surgery in London with the doctor James Calder, who operated on him while at Chelsea in 2017.

Hazard came on for a late cameo appearance in the clash in La Liga against Elche this weekend after a two-month layoff but now has suffered another fitness setback and sat out training on Monday.

The Belgian star was diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right psoas and whilst there is no timeframe given for his absence, that injury could rule him out for between four and six weeks.

Hazard has participated in just 14 matches this campaign and he has been beset by injury problems since his move to the Spanish capital in 2019.