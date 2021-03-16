Joao Felix: “Many talented players retired without having hit the top due to a lack of will, and I don’t want that to happen to me”

Atletico Madrid travel to London tonight ahead of their Champions League last 16 second leg against Chelsea on Wednesday evening.

Los Rojiblancos lost the first leg 1-0 at a neutral venue, with Diego Simeone setting up to secure a clean sheet only for his defence to be breached by Olivier Giroud.

Simeone’s Atletico have traditionally been suited to these types of European fixtures, however, and certainly stand a real chance.

Chelsea drew 0-0 with Leeds at the weekend, and while they’ve been miserly in giving up goals they’ve not been free-flowing when it comes to actually scoring them.

Atletico, with players like Luis Suarez and Joao Felix leading the line, could be the difference.

Felix is someone who’s dominated the pre-match discussion. Into his second season at the Wanda Metropolitano, he’s yet to fully cement his place in Simeone’s starting XI, and has come in and out of the team in recent weeks especially.

Simeone said that he’ll definitely start against Chelsea, however, and the Portuguese was on media duties ahead of the game.

“I’m happy here, my family too,” Felix said in comments carried by Marca. “Everywhere there are good and not so good periods. With Benfica and with the national team I also have to defend. Here, I’ll do what I have to do.”

Felix was asked about his pointed celebration against Villarreal, when after he scored he appeared to shout at someone telling them to shut their mouths.

“I already said on Instagram that it was a joke with [Renan] Lodi,” he said. “The press like to talk about things they don’t know.

“My relationship with Cholo is very good, he always tries to help me. We’re here to help each other.

“Without will, talent doesn’t come. Many talented players retired without having hit the top due to a lack of will, and I don’t want that to happen to me.”