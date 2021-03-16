Diego Simeone confirms Joao Felix will start against Chelsea

The Round of 16 in the Champions League concludes this midweek with the final second leg matches taking place.

One of the most highly anticipated games sees La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid travel to Chelsea – the Spanish side trail 1-0 after a disappointing first leg loss.

The club’s record signing Joao Felix has endured a frustrating calendar year to date but boss Diego Simeone insists he will start at Stamford Bridge.

Felix netted against Villarreal in the recent league win but that was just his second goal in his last 17 appearances, and he has yet to find his best form at the club.

Simeone told reporters on Tuesday: “Joao Felix will start tomorrow (Wednesday).”

The 21-year-old started the first leg against the Blues in an attacking trident alongside Luis Suarez and Angel Correa, but he was substituted off in the second half with a disappointing showing.

The Portuguese star struggled to shine in what was ultimately a hugely defensive performance from Atleti.