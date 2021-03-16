Barcelona boss Koeman congratulates Messi on “amazing accomplishment”

Monday night’s La Liga action was all about Lionel Messi as he netted a double in the 4-1 win for Barcelona over basement side Huesca at the Camp Nou.

It was another match-defining display from the Argentine star in a game where he equalled the all-time club record appearance record held by former captain Xavi Hernandez.

WATCH: Lionel Messi wonder strike puts Barcelona in front against Huesca

It was appearance number 767 in the Blaugrana shirt for Messi and he celebrated it by scoring goals 660 and 661.

Barca boss Ronald Koeman took to social media to praise his attacking star for the achievement.

Equaling the amazing accomplishment of Xavi with the most Barça appearances of all time: congratulations Leo! 👍 #Messi767

Igualando el increíble record de Xavi como el jugador del Barça con más partidos jugados. Felicidades Leo! 👍 #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/z2ZhK95Rqa — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) March 16, 2021

Koeman is cited as telling his post-match press conference, as per El Mundo Deportivo: “Luckily Messi is still with us.”

Messi news has centred on the player’s future beyond the current campaign as he is out of contract at the Catalan giants on 30 June, and is theoretically free to speak to other clubs at the moment.