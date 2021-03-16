Barcelona are second in top five European leagues for penalties against

The action in La Liga on Monday night saw Barcelona see off the challenge of basement side Huesca at the Camp Nou with a 4-1 victory.

However, the visiting side’s solitary goal came from a penalty just before half time and as pointed out by El Mundo Deportivo, this was the 11th spot kick awarded against the Blaugrana this season.

Only French side Montpellier (12) have had more penalties awarded against them this campaign from all 96 clubs across Europe’s top five leagues.

It was the second successive match in which the Catalan clubs conceded a penalty – following last week’s 1-1 draw at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League – while they were also punished by conceding a late penalty at home to Cadiz in a recent league draw.

There were further damaging penalties against Barca this season when they lost 1-0 at Getafe due to Jaime Mata’s spot kick and their 3-1 El Clasico loss to Real Madrid saw the visitors score their second goal through a Sergio Ramos penalty.