Barcelona alarm as Laporta cannot make depository payment

There is concerning Barcelona news on Tuesday with a report in El Periodico claiming that newly elected president Joan Laporta have not yet presented their economic guarantee payment.

Laporta is obliged to present his guaranteed investment of €124.6m – as the club’s statutes declare any president much have a deposit over 15 percent of the club’s budget – before he is officially made president.

Indeed, the deadline for that payment to be lodged is Wednesday – 10 days after the election – and failure to do so would mean that a new presidential election at the club is triggered.

Furthermore, the report details that Laporta is currently €70m short of that payment to become Barcelona president.

It is outlined that the renewable energy company Audax Renovables – based in the Catalan capital – had an agreement with Laporta’s election but on Monday, that agreement was broken.

José Elías Navarro, the founder of Audax, has claimed that it would be impossible for him to fund the club – they can only assist them at a managerial and experience level.

Whilst Laporta is still likely to be able to lodge the payment, it may be as a result of taking out a loan and accumulating more debt.