Atletico Madrid confirmed squad v Chelsea: Diego Simeone has fully fit panel

The Champions League concludes this midweek with the final second leg matches of the Round of 16 taking place.

One of the most highly anticipated games sees La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid travel to Chelsea with Diego Simeone’s side trailing 1-0 following a disappointing first leg defeat in a game played in the Romanian capital Bucharest.

Los Rojiblancos have named a full strength 23-man panel for the trip to Stamford Bridge.

The club’s key wing backs Kieran Trippier and Yannick Carrasco have returned to selection following their absences in the first leg.

They are both likely to start in the encounter, which in turn means Marcos Llorente will probably push into a more advanced role with Angel Correa likely to start from the bench.

Simeone confirmed on Tuesday that Joao Felix will start the game: “Joao Felix will start tomorrow (Wednesday).”

Joao Felix and Suarez are likely to start in attack, but the midfield positions are unclear – Correa and Thomas Lemar are likely to make way, with Koke, Saul Niguez, Hector Herrera and Geoffrey Kondogbia all competing for starting roles.