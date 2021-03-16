2020/21 La Liga Pichichi Race – What’s the latest?

With the 2020/21 La Liga title race set to go right to the wire in the coming weeks the battle for the Pichichi Trophy also looks a tight one.

The Pichichi Trophy – named after the legendary Athletic Bilbao striker Rafael ‘Pichichi’ Moreno – is awarded to the highest scorer in the Spanish top-flight at the end of each season.

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi is the most successful recipient of the award, with seven titles to his name so far.

However, the Argentinian international is under pressure in the final straight of 2020/21

LIONEL MESSI

Messi is the front runner in the race to secure his eighth title with 11 games to go after already netting 21 league goals in 33 La Liga games.

With his future at the club still undecided, the 33-year old will be determined to end his time at the club with a bang, if he decides to make this his final year at the Camp Nou.

According to reports from Eurosport, Ronald Koeman is already working on a replacement for his iconic captain, with Sergio Aguero a possible candidate, as his own contract expires at the Etihad Stadium.

LUIS SUAREZ

Messi’s former Barcelona teammate Suarez is set to be his closest rival in the 2021 Pichichi race after an excellent run of form at Atletico Madrid this season.

The Uruguayan hotshot opted to swap Catalonia for the Spanish capital last summer and he has proven to be the vital cog in Diego Simeone’s surprise title push this season.

Suarez is the only person to win the award, other than Messi in the last five seasons, back in 2016, after bagging a career high 40 league goals.

He loves a challenge and will push Messi all the way after bagging 18 goals in 24 games with Los Rojiblancos.

KARIM BENZEMA/GERARD MORENO

Real Madrid veteran Benzema and Villarreal attacker Moreno are level on 15 league goals so far in 2020/21.

Benzema has endured a mixed start to 2021, due to a string of injuries, but he returned with a match winning brace in Los Blancos 2-1 win over Elche last weekend.

Benzema’s best return as a Real Madrid player came in 2016, with 24 league goals, alongside back to back 21-goal hauls in the last two seasons.

Moreno is a wildcard shout, as no Spanish international has won the award since Dani Guiza picked it up in 2008, and 18 is his best return, from the 2019/20 campaign.