Zidane opens door for Cristiano Ronaldo return to Real Madrid: “It can happen”

Recent Real Madrid news have seen reports that Cristiano Ronaldo could sensationally return to the club this summer.

Reports from both El Chiringuito and Cadena Cope late last week claimed the Portuguese superstar could be allowed to leave Juventus this summer and that his agent Jorge Mendes had contacted Los Blancos over a potential return.

Ronaldo ended his nine-year stay in Madrid in 2018 to join the Bianconeri, for whom he has netted 95 times since – including a hat-trick against Cagliari on Sunday.

The former Manchester United star is the all-time leading goal scorer in Madrid’s history with a remarkable 450 goals in just 438 appearances – smashing multiple records in the process and winning two league titles and four Champions League crowns.

Zidane told a talk with Sky Italia when asked about the possibility of the Portuguese star’s return, in quotes that have been carried by Marca: “It can happen.

“It can happen. We know the person he is and everything he has done in Madrid, but he is a Juventus player, and we have to respect him. We know him and I have had the fortune to coach him. He is an impressive forward; we will see what can happen in the future. He is a Juventus player right now and they are enjoying him.”

These latest quotes appear to give weight to the possibility of the striker – now aged 36 – returning to the Spanish capital this summer.

Ronaldo’s future remains unclear, but this is almost certainly one to watch this summer.