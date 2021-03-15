Watch: The emotional moment when young Spanish star finds out about his first international call-up

On Monday, Spain boss Luis Enrique named his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo this month.

There were four debutants named in the squad including the 20-year-old winger Bryan Gil – who is starring on loan at Eibar from Sevilla.

Gil is the first player to ever be called up to the senior squad of La Roja while playing for Eibar, and the Basque club have now posted a video showing the emotional moment when the player found out he had been called up.

Ese momento en el que te dicen que vas con tu selección absoluta ⁦@SeFutbol⁩. Grande ⁦@11BryanGil⁩ 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/yzeIkp4cgY — SD Eibar (@SDEibar) March 15, 2021

The Catalan native has been a standout player following a series of dazzling displays and inventive wing-play, with his style of play opening up opposition defences and exciting fans.

He spent last season on loan at Leganes – where he netted once in 12 first-team appearances – and on Monday was unable to hide his emotion after discovering he had been called up to the senior Spanish side, having represented the Under-21 team.