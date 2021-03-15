WATCH: Oscar Mingueza heads home his first ever Barcelona goal against Huesca

Barcelona look set to close the La Liga title gap on Atletico Madrid as Oscar Mingueza nodded them into a 3-1 lead over Huesca with his first ever club goal.

Excellent first half strikes from Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann put Ronald Koeman’s side into a commanding 2-0 lead in the first 45 minutes.

However, a controversial VAR call allowed the visitors a route back into the game as Rafa Mir converted from the penalty spot.

But despite that setback, Barcelona refused to panic after the restart, as Mingueza rose highest to power home Messi’s cross on 53 minutes.

WHAT A BALL BY MESSI TO ASSIST MINGUEZA 🤯🔥pic.twitter.com/nXox6X8zMJ — TM (@TotalLeoMessi) March 15, 2021

A first club goal marks an eye-catching first campaign for the Spanish U19 international as a regular fixture in the Barcelona defence.

If Koeman’s side hold on and secure a win in this tie they will tighten the gap at the top to four points behind Los Rojiblancos ahead of their trip to Real Sociedad this weekend.

Image via Getty Images