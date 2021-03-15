Barcelona Huesca

WATCH: Lionel Messi wonder strike puts Barcelona in front against Huesca

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has spectacularly put them 1-0 in front in their crunch La Liga clash at home to Huesca.

Ronald Koeman‘s side are aiming to close the gap on league leaders Atletico Madrid to four points with a win at the Camp Nou and Messi has given them a perfect start.

The home side have created the better goal scoring chances in the early stages with Sergino Dest testing Huesca keeper Alvaro Fernandez.

Barcelona defender Sergino Dest

However, with all the attacking traffic heading in one direction in this one, Messi created some space for himself on the edge of the box and fired home off the bar.

Messi, who is equalling Xavi Hernandez’s club record for all time appearances against Huesca, with his 767 La Bluagrana appearance.

If Barcelona can secure three points in this tie they will increase the growing title pressure on Diego Simeone‘s side as Koeman’s team head to Real Sociedad this weekend.

Image via ESPN Sport

Posted by

Tags Lionel Messi

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.