WATCH: Lionel Messi wonder strike puts Barcelona in front against Huesca

Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi has spectacularly put them 1-0 in front in their crunch La Liga clash at home to Huesca.

Ronald Koeman‘s side are aiming to close the gap on league leaders Atletico Madrid to four points with a win at the Camp Nou and Messi has given them a perfect start.

The home side have created the better goal scoring chances in the early stages with Sergino Dest testing Huesca keeper Alvaro Fernandez.

However, with all the attacking traffic heading in one direction in this one, Messi created some space for himself on the edge of the box and fired home off the bar.

A MAGICAL finish from Lionel Messi! 🙌 The strike bounces in off the underside of the bar for his 20th league goal of the season, and Barca have an early lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H0zyw4ZeAu — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 15, 2021

💥 LIONEL MESSI marks his milestone game with a "millimeter perfect" finish! #BarçaHuesca pic.twitter.com/f9H9dFWGwJ — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) March 15, 2021

Messi, who is equalling Xavi Hernandez’s club record for all time appearances against Huesca, with his 767 La Bluagrana appearance.

If Barcelona can secure three points in this tie they will increase the growing title pressure on Diego Simeone‘s side as Koeman’s team head to Real Sociedad this weekend.

Image via ESPN Sport