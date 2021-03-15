WATCH: Antoine Griezmann scores first La Liga goal since January against Huesca

Barcelona have carved out a 2-1 half time lead in their vital La Liga clash at home to Huesca.

Ronald Koeman‘s side will close the title gap to four points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid if they can secure a win against La Liga’s lowest team.

Lionel Messi smashed the hosts into a 13th minute lead with a brilliant effort from the edge of the box, however, teammate Antoine Griezmann has matched the Argentinian with an equally impressive strike.

The Huesca defence backed off and allowed the French international to drive on from midfield and he curved a spectacular strike past Huesca keeper Alvaro Fernandez.

Griezmann doing the Messi outside the box golazo challenge 🤯

However, despite dominating the first 45 minutes, Barcelona conceded a shock goal in first half added time.

Rafa Mir was adjudged to have been fouled by Marc Ter Stegen inside the box – after a lengthy VAR check – and the Wolves loanee emphatically smashed home the resulting spot kick.

