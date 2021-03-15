Valencia teenage star Musah chooses to represent US and not England at international level

Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah has made a definitive decision over his international future.

The teenage star – who has enjoyed a breakthrough season at the Mestalla – has chosen to play for the US Men’s National Team ahead of England – whom he represented at youth level.

Musah – who confirmed his decision via a Twitter post on Monday – could also have chosen to represent Ghana or Italy.

Let’s do it. I’m in. The future is us. pic.twitter.com/fVpBn1aupb — Yunus Dimoara Musah (@yunusmusah8) March 15, 2021

Musah – who had represented England up to Under-18 level –started for the USA against Wales and Panama in November at senior level, but due to the games not being competitive those appearances did not automatically tie him down to the nation.

Musah has represented England in four different age groups since 2016 and has been a star across youth levels.

Born in New York City with Ghanaian descent, Musah spent the early years of his life in Italy before joining Arsenal’s youth academy in 2012 before moving to Los Che a year ago.

The central midfielder has made a total of 27 first-team appearances at the Mestalla this campaign.