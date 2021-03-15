The length of time Eden Hazard will be unavailable for Real Madrid

There has been confirmation from Real Madrid on a fresh injury suffered by Eden Hazard.

Hazard came on for a late cameo appearance in the clash in La Liga against Elche this weekend after a two-month layoff but now has suffered another fitness setback and sat out training on Monday.

A Madrid statement today read: “Following tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right psoas. His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Hazard medical report#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) March 15, 2021

Whilst no timeframe has put on the Belgian’s return to action – as is customary from Madrid, who detail the medical specifics without any potential return dates – it is suggested that such an injury can rule a player out for a month and up to six weeks in worrying Real Madrid news.

Since joining Real Madrid in 2019 Eden Hazard has missed 320 days and 50 games with injury. The Belgium star is reportedly out for another 4-6 week after returning from injury on Saturday. 🤕 pic.twitter.com/z5iOgtf1Cq — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) March 15, 2021

Hazard had missed the last six weeks of action with a thigh muscle injury while he has been hampered by fitness problems across his time in Spain, limiting him to just 20 starts in the league from a possible 65.

The former Chelsea star has been beset by injury issues since his move to Madrid in 2019 and he has played just 14 matches in total this campaign.