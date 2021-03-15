La Liga News

The length of time Eden Hazard will be unavailable for Real Madrid

There has been confirmation from Real Madrid on a fresh injury suffered by Eden Hazard.

Hazard came on for a late cameo appearance in the clash in La Liga against Elche this weekend after a two-month layoff but now has suffered another fitness setback and sat out training on Monday.

A Madrid statement today read: “Following tests carried out today on our player, Eden Hazard, by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in the right psoas. His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Whilst no timeframe has put on the Belgian’s return to action – as is customary from Madrid, who detail the medical specifics without any potential return dates – it is suggested that such an injury can rule a player out for a month and up to six weeks in worrying Real Madrid news.

Hazard had missed the last six weeks of action with a thigh muscle injury while he has been hampered by fitness problems across his time in Spain, limiting him to just 20 starts in the league from a possible 65.

The former Chelsea star has been beset by injury issues since his move to Madrid in 2019 and he has played just 14 matches in total this campaign.

Posted by

Tags Eden Hazard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.