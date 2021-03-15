The goalkeeper who has gone from Rochdale to the Spanish national squad in one year

On Monday, Spain boss Luis Enrique named his squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo later this month.

There were four first-time call-ups to the senior squad including Barcelona teenage midfield star Pedri and 20-year-old winger Bryan Gil – who is starring on loan at Eibar from Sevilla.

However, perhaps the most surprising name on the list was that of Robert Sanchez – the goalkeeper who has spent the last two seasons on loan at lower league English clubs Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale respectively.

His call-up to the senior Spanish national side is particularly surprising as he has never represented his nation at any level.

The 23-year-old has established himself as Brighton’s number one goalkeeper this campaign and has made 17 senior appearances.

He joined the club in 2015, aged just 15, from Levante and is now set to be capped at senior international level, just one year after playing for Rochdale in League One.

David De Gea and Unai Simon of Athletic Bilbao are the other two goalkeepers in the squad.