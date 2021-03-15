Barcelona La Liga

Spanish football morning headlines: Hazard sits out Real Madrid training, Wijnaldum tipped for Barcelona and Dembele likely to renew at Camp Nou

Hazard sits out Madrid training

Real Madrid news is focused on the Champions League tie against Atalanta in the Round of 16 but Eden Hazard sat out this morning’s training session.

Hazard came on for a late cameo appearance in the clash in La Liga  against Elche this weekend after a two-month layoff but now has suffered another fitness setback, although the reason for his absence has not been clarified.

Wijnaldum tipped for Camp Nou

Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum is 95 percent likely to complete a move to Barcelona this summer, report Football Insider, as per El Mundo Deportivo.

Wijnaldum is a free agent this summer with his contract at Anfield expiring and the latest report suggest he will join the Catalan giants.

Dembele to renew at Blaugrana

There is more Barcelona news on Monday with Ousmane Dembele tipped to renew his contract at the Camp Nou.

The Frenchman is out of contract in 2022 but he is said to be happy at the club having secured more prominence this campaign under boss Ronald Koeman, although El Mundo Deportivo say any final decision will be based on Barca’s offer.

