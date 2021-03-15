Spanish football evening headlines: Messi equals Barcelona record, 4 debutants in Spain squad and Zidane opens Real Madrid door to Cristiano Ronaldo

Spanish football evening headlines for 15 March.

Messi’s club record

Lionel Messi starts for Barcelona tonight against Huesca at the Camp Nou, meaning that he equals the all-time club record appearance record of 767, currently held by former captain Xavi Hernandez.

He will be playing in an attacking trident alongside Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele with Pedri, Frenkie de Jong and Sergio Busquets likely to be in a midfield three in a 4-3-3 formation.

Spain surprises

On Monday, Spain boss Luis Enrique named his squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo later this month.

There were four first-time call-ups to the senior squad including Barcelona teenage midfield star Pedri and 20-year-old winger Bryan Gil – who is starring on loan at Eibar from Sevilla.

However, perhaps the most surprising name on the list was that of Robert Sanchez – the Brighton goalkeeper who has spent the last two seasons on loan at lower league English clubs Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale respectively.

Zidane opens door to Ronaldo

Recent Real Madrid news have seen reports that Cristiano Ronaldo could sensationally return to the club this summer.

Now, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane told a talk with Sky Italia when asked about the possibility of the Portuguese star’s return, in quotes that have been carried by Marca: “It can happen.

“It can happen. We know the person he is and everything he has done in Madrid, but he is a Juventus player, and we have to respect him. We know him and I have had the fortune to coach him. He is an impressive forward; we will see what can happen in the future. He is a Juventus player right now and they are enjoying him.”