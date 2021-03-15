Real Madrid confirmed squad v Atalanta: Hazard out through injury, Marcelo returns

The Champions League Round of 16 is completed this week with the final set of second leg fixtures set to be completed.

Real Madrid news is focused on the return leg of their clash against Italian high-fliers Atalanta, having won the first leg 1-0 in Bergamo late last month.

Los Blancos have now named their 19-man squad for the clash.

The big news is that attacking star Eden Hazard is not included in the squad after suffering a muscle injury in the right psoas.

There is better news on Brazilian full-back Marcelo, who has returned to the first-team squad after a period of absence.

The experienced defender has recovered from a muscular injury in the left soleus suffered over a month ago and is now available for selection.

A host of other stars unavailable from the first leg – including Karim Benzema, Sergio Ramos and Rodrygo Goes – have returned for selection, with striker Hugo Duro the only Castilla player in the squad.

Dani Carvajal, Alvaro Odriozola and Mariano Diaz all remain injured, while Casemiro is suspended.