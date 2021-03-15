Real Madrid and Luka Modric have agreement on new contract

He will celebrate his 36th birthday in September but Luka Modric remains a key player for Real Madrid.

The midfield maestro has starred in the Spanish capital since joining from Tottenham in 2012 and continues to be one of the most consistent performers in La Liga.

Now, Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has insisted that the Croat has agreed a new deal at Los Blancos – that has been in place since January – and all that is missing is an official announcement.

The extension of Luka Modric’s contract with Real Madrid is done and it’s not in question. The agreement has been in place since January for one more year of contract. It’s just a matter of time for the official announcement. Modric is definitely staying. ⚪️ #RealMadrid https://t.co/RR5K9F1pJp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 15, 2021

Real Madrid news has been dominated in recent weeks by the midfield maestro’s fine form and his importance to the club’s recent strong run of results – featuring in 34 games this campaign.

Modric is one of three Madrid first-team stars out of contract this summer along with club captain Sergio Ramos and utility player Lucas Vazquez, but the latter two are not thought to have any agreements in place.

The 2018 Ballon d’Or winner’s current deal at Los Blancos expires this summer but he is due to now extend that by a further year.