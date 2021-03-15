Pep Guardiola remains open minded on Barcelona target Sergio Aguero

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed the club have not made a decision on Sergio Aguero‘s future at the club.

The Argentinian international has endured an injury ravaged season at the Etihad Stadium with his current contract set to expire at the end of the campaign.

The Premier League giants have made no progress on an extension for the former Atletico Madrid star with Barcelona rumoured to be monitoring the situation ahead of a possible free transfer swoop.

However, despite the ongoing speculation, Guardiola admitted that despite seeing Aguero back in the team in last weekend’s 3-0 win at Fulham, he has no idea what the future holds.

“Sergio is a legend here. He is a lovely person and what he has done here is incredible and we will decide what is best for both parties,” he told an interview with BeIN Sports, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Aguero could potentially be a replacement option for Barcelona if Lionel Messi opts against renewing his own contract at the Camp Nou and moves on this summer.