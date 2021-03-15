Lionel Messi set to equal Xavi Hernandez record at Barcelona

Barcelona news on Monday is dominated by the team’s La Liga clash against basement side Huesca at the Camp Nou.

Whilst the result is important in terms of both the top and bottom of the standings, the match will also carry particular significance for Lionel Messi.

It will be the 767th match that the Argentine superstar has lined up for the Blaugrana – matching the all-time club record of former captain Xavi Hernandez.

The two club icons are comfortably clear at the top of the standings, with their former teammate Andres Iniesta the third highest with 674 outings for the club.

Sergio Busquets is next up on the list with 616 while another active player, Gerard Pique, is sixth on 558 appearances for the Catalan giants.

Carles Puyol is fifth on 593 first-team showings with Migueli, Victor Valdes, Carles Rexach and Guillermo Amor completing the top 10 all-time appearance holders for the club.