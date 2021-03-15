Las Palmas collect €1m windfall from Barcelona with Pedri’s Spain call up

Barcelona will be required to pay a €1m clause to Las Palmas this month as part of their 2020 signing of midfield star Pedri.

La Blaugrana agreed a deal to sign the highly rated teenager in September 2019 but allowed him remain in Gran Canaria for the 2019/20 season.

He eventually joined up with Ronald Koeman‘s squad at the start of the current campaign before going on to make an incredible 40 appearances in an eye-catching debut campaign in Catalonia.

His meteoric rise was capped by a first senior call up to Luis Enrique Spain squad today for this month’s 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

However, the call up means an additional payment has now been triggered as part of his original move, as per reports from Marca.

Barcelona paid €5m up front for the 18-year old but the deal includes a series of add ons that could see his final fee rise to €22m.

Las Palmas have already received an extra €4m after playing more than 25 games in all competitions in 2020/21, with additional clauses relating to appearances for Spain and Barcelona’s success in La Liga and the Champions League.