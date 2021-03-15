Joao Felix: “Atlético Madrid is not just a football team, it is a way of understanding life”

There is focus around the role of club record signing Joao Felix at Atletico Madrid in recent times due to his patchy performances.

The Portuguese forward arrived at Los Rojiblancos from Benfica in 2019 to great fanfare but he has yet to hit the heights at the current La Liga leaders.

Felix netted against Villarreal in the recent league win but that was just his second goal in his last 17 appearances, and he has yet to find his best form at the club.

However, he has now given comments – that have been carried by Marca – that suggest he is finding his feet in the Spanish capital.

The 21-year-old has described being at Atleti as more than just what happens on the pitch.

Joao Felix has said: “It is a way of life, here it is said that “Atlético Madrid is not just a football team, it is a way of understanding life.”

The Portugal international is into double figures for this season in terms of goals but Atleti fans will be hoping he can play a pivotal role in the title run-in this campaign.