Joan Laporta poised to be sworn in as Barcelona president with payment guarantee

The election of Joan Laporta as the club’s new president has dominated Barcelona news in recent weeks and he is now set to be sworn in to his position on Wednesday.

Laporta, who secured the presidency with 30,184 votes (54.28 percent of the votes), must firstly present his guaranteed investment of €124m on Tuesday before the move is made official.

💥 Informa @ESPORTSCOPE 👔 @JoanLaportaFCB será investido como presidente del @FCBarcelona este miércoles a las 18h en la tribuna del Camp Nou 💵 Mañana presentarán el aval de 124 millones a @LaLiga pic.twitter.com/XFrDrE9TTa — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 15, 2021

According to the legislation, the president-elect must personally guarantee a financial commitment of 15 percent of the club’s budget.

Laporta defeated both Toni Freixa and Victor Font in the club’s elections on 8 March with a decisive share of the vote, giving him a significant mandate to steer the club through the next several years and a complicated economic situation.

Carlos Tusquets has been the acting interim president of the Blaugrana since late October when Josep Maria Bartomeu resigned from his position.

Laporta was previously president of the Catalan giants between 2003 and 2010.