Eden Hazard sits out Real Madrid training ahead of Atalanta match

Real Madrid news is focused on the Champions League tie against Atalanta in the Round of 16 but Eden Hazard sat out this morning’s training session.

Hazard came on for a late cameo appearance in the clash in La Liga against Elche this weekend after a two-month layoff but now has suffered another fitness setback, although the reason for his absence has not been clarified.

💥 Informa @AranchaMOBILE ❌ Hazard no comienza el entrenamiento con el resto de sus compañeros un día antes del @realmadrid – @Atalanta_BC 🆗 Sí lo hace Marcelo, que ya se ha recuperado de su lesión#UCL pic.twitter.com/pvVoOn7Zjj — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) March 15, 2021

Hazard had missed the last six weeks of action with a thigh muscle injury while he has been hampered by fitness problems across his time in Spain, limiting him to just 20 starts in the league from a possible 65.

The Belgian had been on a list of nine senior outfield players unavailable through injury in recent weeks for Real Madrid but that absentee crisis has subsequently eased significantly in recent weeks.

However, despite featuring in 15 minutes on Saturday his fitness has once again come in for question by his absence from Monday’s training.