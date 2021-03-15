Diego Simeone drops Atletico Madrid XI hint ahead of Chelsea clash

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone has potentially dropped a major hint over his starting XI to face Chelsea on March 17.

Los Rojiblancos are trailing 1-0 from their first leg defeat to Thomas Tuchel’s side ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge this week.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, Simeone’s plans in training this week have indicated he will will reshuffle his starting team against the Premier League side.

Thomas Lemar and Lucas Torreira are not expected to start after training alone in Majadahonda but Luis Suarez and Joao Felix will form a two man attack in London.

Renan Lodi is set to replace Mario Hermoso at left back with Geoffrey Kondogbia in for Saul Niguez as part of a pair of changes from their 0-0 La Liga draw away at Getafe last weekend.

POSSIBLE ATLETICO MADRID STARTING XI V CHELSEA

Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Koke, Kondogbia, Llorente, Carrasco; Suarez, Felix