Barcelona teenage star Pedri receives first call-up to Spain national squad

Spain boss Luis Enrique has named his squad for the World Cup qualifiers against Greece, Georgia and Kosovo this month.

Barcelona teenage midfield star Pedri has earned his first call-up to the senior squad while 20-year-old winger Bryan Gil – who is starring on loan at Eibar from Sevilla – is also in the squad.

🔴 OFICIAL | ¡¡@LUISENRIQUE21 descubre la convocatoria oculta de la @SeFutbol para los primeros partidos rumbo a #Catar2022!! 🔲 Forman parte de nuestra vida diaria en tiendas y restaurantes, pero nuestros códigos QR son hoy MUCHO MÁS ESPECIALES.#SomosEspaña #SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/bgvQ6wHaya — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) March 15, 2021

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sánchez and defender Pedro Porro – impressing on loan at Sporting CP from Manchester City this campaign – are the other two notable inclusions in the ranks.

🔴 OFICIAL | Esta es la convocatoria de @LUISENRIQUE21 para los tres próximos compromisos internacionales de la @SeFutbol en la Fase de Clasificación para el Campeonato del Mundo de #Catar2022.#SomosEspaña #SomosFederación pic.twitter.com/9iqnlSZ8aq — Selección Española de Fútbol (@SeFutbol) March 15, 2021

Sánchez is one of seven England-based players in the squad alongside Manchester City trio Ferran Torres, Rodri and Eric García, with Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, Liveprool’s Thiago Alcantara and Diego Llorente of Leeds also in the call-up.

Whilst there are few sure-fired starters in the squad, it is likely that Sergio Ramos, Rodri, Marcos Llorente and Gerard Moreno will be among those aiming to cement their place in the strongest XI.

Goalkeepers: De Gea, Robert Sánchez, Unai Simón

Defenders: Pedro Porro, Eric García, Sergio Ramos, Diego Llorente, Iñigo Martínez, Jordi Alba, Gayá

Midfielders: Busquets, Rodri, Thiago, Pedri, Marcos Llorente, Canales, Koke, Fabián

Forwards: Gerard Moreno, Ferran Torres, Oyarzabal, Morata, Bryan Gil, Dani Olmo