Barcelona set to offer Ousmane Dembele renewed deal

This season has been a microcosm of Ousmane Dembele’s time at Barcelona – a mix of promise and frustration, with ups and downs.

The Frenchman has shown an improved level of continuous fitness this campaign and has already clocked up 33 appearances across all competitions.

A report in El Mundo Deportivo now outlines how the 23-year-old is likely to put pen to paper on a new deal at the Camp Nou, although he is waiting to see exactly what terms are offered to him from the club.

This season is Dembele’s fourth at the Blaugrana and it is highlighted how he is in favour with boss Ronald Koeman and is also favoured by Joan Laporta, who is quoted by the report of saying on the player: “I’m a big fan of Ousmane Dembele.

“He is in a spectacular moment of form and mentally he is strong, he has been settling down.”

Barcelona news is likely to focus on squad restructuring this summer as the club attempts to cut costs and reduce its wage bill, but it is increasingly likely that Dembele will remain.

The one area of concern on Dembele is his goal return – netting just three times in 20 league appearances this campaign and just twice across his last 14 games in all competitions.