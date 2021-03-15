Barcelona confirmed squad v Huesca match: Defensive star returns to squad

Barcelona have received a significant boost with the news that Ronald Araujo has returned to selection for their La Liga clash against Huesca on Monday.

The Uruguayan international initially sustained an ankle injury last month in the win over Real Betis and whilst he made a brief appearance against Sevilla in La Liga a fortnight ago, he suffered another injury setback in that match.

Convocatoria ante el huesca. Esta noche a las 21,00. Alta médica Araujo. Bajas Ansu, Piqué, Roberto y Coutinho. Lista de 22 jugadores pic.twitter.com/ykfwjYErPD — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) March 15, 2021

The central defender’s return is particularly significant in the continued absence of Gerard Pique and Araujo may potentially start tonight’s clash in the back-line in Barcelona news.

Clement Lenglet’s form this season has been unconvincing for the Blaugrana while Araujo is favoured over Samuel Umtiti, while Oscar Mingueza has more frequently been deployed at right-back.

Teenage goalkeeper Arnau Tenas Ureña is also in the matchday squad with teenage star midfielder Ilaix Moriba once again called up.

Long-term absentees Ansu Fati, Philippe Coutinho and Sergi Roberto remain unavailable for the Catalan giants.