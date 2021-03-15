Barcelona Huesca

Barcelona close La Liga title gap with key Huesca win

Barcelona have closed the La Liga title gap to four points behind Atletico Madrid with a 4-1 win at home to Huesca.

Ronald Koeman‘s side were forced to survive a few scares against La Liga’s bottom club at the Camp Nou but they continue to put pressure on Los Rojiblancos with 11 games to go in 2020/21.

Lionel Messi got the ball rolling for Barcelona with a brilliant opening goal after 13 minutes before French international Antoine Griezmann smashed home another eye-catching strike.

However, Barcelona’s dominance was checked in first half added time as Rafa Mir tucked home a controversial VAR penalty.

But Koeman’s side stepped up the tempo after the restart as Oscar Mingueza headed home Messi’s cross for his first ever Barcelona senior goal.

The hosts could have extended their lead in the closing stages as Messi and Griezmann were both superbly denied by Alvaro Fernandez before Messi finally smashed home another brilliant individual effort on 89 minutes.

Up next for Koeman’s side is a La Liga trip to the Basque Country to face Real Sociedad next weekend.

