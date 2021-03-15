Barcelona close La Liga title gap with key Huesca win

Barcelona have closed the La Liga title gap to four points behind Atletico Madrid with a 4-1 win at home to Huesca.

Ronald Koeman‘s side were forced to survive a few scares against La Liga’s bottom club at the Camp Nou but they continue to put pressure on Los Rojiblancos with 11 games to go in 2020/21.

Lionel Messi got the ball rolling for Barcelona with a brilliant opening goal after 13 minutes before French international Antoine Griezmann smashed home another eye-catching strike.

A MAGICAL finish from Lionel Messi! 🙌 The strike bounces in off the underside of the bar for his 20th league goal of the season, and Barca have an early lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/H0zyw4ZeAu — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 15, 2021

Now it's Antoine Griezmann's turn to score a SCREAMER! 😱 Barca are putting on a show in this first half 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rMWPQl3ew7 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 15, 2021

However, Barcelona’s dominance was checked in first half added time as Rafa Mir tucked home a controversial VAR penalty.

But Koeman’s side stepped up the tempo after the restart as Oscar Mingueza headed home Messi’s cross for his first ever Barcelona senior goal.

WHAT A BALL BY MESSI TO ASSIST MINGUEZA 🤯🔥pic.twitter.com/nXox6X8zMJ — TM (@TotalLeoMessi) March 15, 2021

The hosts could have extended their lead in the closing stages as Messi and Griezmann were both superbly denied by Alvaro Fernandez before Messi finally smashed home another brilliant individual effort on 89 minutes.

Messi scores another to mark his record-equalling 767th appearance for Barca! 👏 A comprehensive 4-1 win for the Catalan side at Camp Nou 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/E1yVPZ65K4 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) March 15, 2021

Up next for Koeman’s side is a La Liga trip to the Basque Country to face Real Sociedad next weekend.

Image via Getty Images