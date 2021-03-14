Spanish football morning headlines: Laporta facing crisis, Florentino asked Cristiano to return and Araujo trains with the group

Spanish football morning headlines for 14 March

Joan Laporta faces first crisis six days after winning Barcelona presidential election

Joan Laporta isn’t beginning his second spell as Barcelona president in a calm atmosphere according to Marca. He’s not even a full week after his election victory and he’s already seen the club exit the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain. More damaging, however, is the news that Jaume Giro, who was going to key a key figure on the financial side of his board, has resigned from his position.

Florentino Perez asked Cristiano Ronaldo to return to Real Madrid in the summer of 2019

The first time Real Madrid president Florentino Perez met Cristiano Ronaldo since he left the Santiago Bernabeu for Juventus in the summer of 2018 was just over a year later according to Diario AS, on 29 July 2019. Ronaldo was receiving an award when he met his former president, with whom he chatted. Florentino was quick to propose that the Portuguese should one day return to the Spanish capital. Ronaldo said “not already” to which Florentino said, laughing, “well, leave it alone, we’ve not yet reached 31 August.”

Ronald Araujo trains with the Barcelona first team and will be ready to face Huesca

Barcelona trained this Sunday at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper to complete the final details ahead of their match with Huesca at Camp Nou on Monday evening according to Mundo Deportivo. Ronald Araujo trained with the group and participated in the session at the same pace as the rest of his teammates.

