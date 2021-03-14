Spanish football evening headlines: Juventus could let Cristiano leave for free, Koeman winning over Laporta and Ilaix’s father speaks of his pride

Spanish football evening headlines for 14 March

Juventus could let Cristiano Ronaldo leave for free to get his wage off the books

The rumours linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a return to Real Madrid have spread like wildfire in this past week, with neither the player nor the club moving to pour cold water on them as noted by Diario AS. Cristiano likes the idea, and Madrid could certainly use him given the financial difficulties they face in engineering moves for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe. The major obstacle, however, is the Portuguese’s salary.

Ronald Koeman winning over Joan Laporta and strengthening chances of leading his Barcelona

Ronald Koeman signed a two-year deal with Barcelona last summer and his position won’t be subject to review by the new board that are imminently taking charge of the club according to a report in Marca. Despite this, his future has been under inspection since the day he arrived at Camp Nou given his less-than-stellar managerial career up to that point.

Mamady Moriba: “Ilaix explained to me that Leo is a spectacular person”

“In Conakry, Guinea, the country where Ilaix was born, a spectacular party happened after the match,” Mamady Moriba, his father, told Diario Sport. “They sent me videos celebrating his goal by dancing in the street. I was in shock. I couldn’t stand up. All the children were running around the room but I stayed still. There was so much madness that even my nephew began to cry from the screaming going on.”

