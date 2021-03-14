Sevilla secure vital Andalucia derby win over Real Betis

Sevilla have boosted their chances of securing a Top Four La Liga finish thanks to a 1-0 derby win over Real Betis.

Julen Lopetegui‘s side end the weekend with a healthy six point lead over Real Sociedad alongside a game in hand on them.

Both sides struggled for fluency in the early stages before a composed finish from Youssef En-Nesyri put the hosts in front after 28 minutes.

Jesus Navas‘ long pass released him in behind the Real Betis defence and he calmly dummied past Joel Robles to tuck home.

The home side were unlucky not to extend their advantage after the restart as Robles produced a vital stop to keep out Lucas Ocampos and En-Nesyri wasted another excellent chance.

Up next for Lopetegui’s side is a midweek tie with Elche, as they look to pull further clear in the race for Champions League qualification, as an out of form Real Betis host Levante next weekend.

Image via Getty Images