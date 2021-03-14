Ronald Koeman winning over Joan Laporta and strengthening chances of leading his Barcelona

Ronald Koeman signed a two-year deal with Barcelona last summer and his position won’t be subject to review by the new board that are imminently taking charge of the club according to a report in Marca. Despite this, his future has been under inspection since the day he arrived at Camp Nou given his less-than-stellar managerial career up to that point.

The Dutchman is, however, in a much better position than he was just a few months ago. Joan Laporta, the new president, is said to admire his character greatly, especially his steady pulse when taking big decisions and his willingness to bet on youth. Koeman, for his part, is more than aware of the instability of the coach’s position in the modern game, especially given the looming figure of Xavi. Mikel Arteta and Julian Nagelsmann have also been mentioned in relation with the position.

But Koeman isn’t worried and nor should he be. Laporta has been won over by his performance in the role to date, and Koeman has been allowed work in conjunction with the club in identifying targets for this coming transfer window. There’s also a legitimate chance of silverware, with Barcelona in the final of the Copa del Rey against Athletic Bilbao and right in the mix in La Liga.