Ronald Araujo trains with the Barcelona first team and will be ready to face Huesca

Barcelona trained this Sunday at the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper to complete the final details ahead of their match with Huesca at Camp Nou on Monday evening according to Mundo Deportivo. Ronald Araujo trained with the group and participated in the session at the same pace as the rest of his teammates.

The centre back has missed six of Barcelona’s last seven games due to issues with his left ankle, but is fully recovered. Everything indicates that he’ll be ready for Monday’s clash with Huesca, which is good news given how important the Uruguayan is to Ronald Koeman’s defence. Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Philippe Coutinho and Ansu Fati all missed out on training as they continue their respective recovery processes.

Barcelona will participate in an activation session tomorrow morning at the Ciutat Esportiva to ensure they arrive at Camp Nou for the evening kick-off in top shape. Given Atletico Madrid’s failure to secure all three points at Getafe last night, there’s a real chance there for them to cut the gap even further to the top.