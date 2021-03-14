Real Madrid tracking Osasuna teen prodigy Christian Mutilva

Real Madrid are rumoured to be on the transfer trail of highly rated Osasuna star Christian Mutilva ahead of the 2021/22 season.

Los Blancos have adopted a new approach to transfers in recent seasons as they look to hoover up the best emerging talents from other La Liga sides.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Mutilva is the latest teen prospect to be linked with a move to the Spanish capital after turning in some impressive performances with Osasuna’s underage set up.

The midfielder is yet to make a senior appearance for Osasuna since his move from neighbouring lower league side Pamplona CF in 2019.

His current contract with Jagoba Arrasate’s side expires in June, however, they do have an option to extend that for a further two years.

If Real Madrid are serious about their intentions to sign him, Osasuna could extend his deal to increase his potential transfer value up to around €700,000.