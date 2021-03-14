Marcelo returns Real Madrid training ahead of Atalanta clash

Real Madrid defender Marcelo has returned to training following a calf problem and could be fit to face Atalanta in midweek.

Zinedine Zidane‘s side face the Serie A side in the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano on March 16.

Ferland Mendy‘s late goal secured a 1-0 win away in Italy in the first leg, and the French international is expected to keep his place in the starting team, with Marcelo on the bench, as per reports from Marca.

Zidane is still without first choice right back Dani Carvajal through injury but Sergio Ramos and Eden Hazard both returned to action in the weekend 2-1 La Liga win over Elche.

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric are also in line to return to the starting XI against Gian Piero Gasperini’s side after being rested against Elche.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V ATALANTA

Courtois; Nacho, Ramos, Varane, Mendy; Kroos, Modric, Casemiro; Vazquez, Benzema, Vinicius